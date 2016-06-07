Visitors look at Global 7000 Bombardier aircraft replica during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Cointrin airport in Geneva, Switzerland, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Canadian aircraft and train maker Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) won a contract to supply 43 trains to European rail operator Abellio Rail Südwest GmbH for about 215 million euros ($244 million).

The company said the trains would be inducted on the Stuttgart regional network in Germany from June 2019.

Bombardier expects to supply all of the trains by 2020.

