Alitalia commissioners appoint Rothschild as financial adviser
MILAN Commissioners managing Italian airline Alitalia have picked Rothschild as financial adviser to assist in the company's sale process, a statement said on Monday.
Canadian aircraft and train maker Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) won a contract to supply 43 trains to European rail operator Abellio Rail Südwest GmbH for about 215 million euros ($244 million).
The company said the trains would be inducted on the Stuttgart regional network in Germany from June 2019.
Bombardier expects to supply all of the trains by 2020.
AMSTERDAM Akzo Nobel shareholders angered by the Dulux paint maker's rejection of a 26.3 billion euro ($29.5 billion) takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries took their fight to an Amsterdam court on Monday.