Bombardier in talks with EgyptAir for $1.1 billion CSeries deal: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Canadian plane-and-train-maker Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) is in advanced talks with EgyptAir over a potential $1.1 billion order for CSeries jets, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: A Bombardier CSeries aircraft is pictured during a news conference to announce a partnership between Airbus and Bombardier on the C Series aircraft programme, in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

The deal is likely to include a firm order for 12 CS300 jets, and could be announced as early as Tuesday at the Dubai Air Show, according to the report. (bloom.bg/2iSDNU1)

European planemaker Airbus SE (AIR.PA) recently agreed to take a majority stake in the CSeries program, in exchange for Airbus’s purchasing and marketing power and support for the aircraft that had few orders due to doubts over its future.

Bombardier said, earlier this month, that it received a letter of intent from an unnamed European customer for 31 firm CSeries orders.

Bombardier spokeswoman, Nathalie Siphengphet said there was clearly a strong momentum for the CSeries, and there was growing interest from airlines around the world.