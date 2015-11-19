Quebec's public pension fund manager will buy a 30 percent stake in Bombardier Inc's (BBDb.TO) rail business for $1.5 billion.

Details include:

- The Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec will receive $1.5 billion worth of convertible shares in a newly created holding company that will control the rail unit, Bombardier Transportation.

- Caisse's 30 percent stake in the holding company is convertible into a 30 percent common equity stake in the entity, subject to annual adjustments related to performance of the rail unit.

- The holding company will be governed by a new seven-member board, three of which will be named by Caisse. Bombardier Chief Executive Alain Bellemare will be chair.

- Caisse is entitled to either the higher of the fair market value of its 30 percent stake in the holding company, or a minimum return of 9.5 percent on its initial investment. These are both subject to annual performance adjustments.

- If the rail unit outperforms its business plan, Caisse's stake on conversion drops by 2.5 percent annually, down to a minimum of 25 percent. In this circumstance, the convertible shares' minimum return also decreases from 9.5 percent to a floor of 7.5 percent.

- If it underperforms, Caisse's ownership on conversion of its shares will increase by 2.5 percent annually, to a maximum of 42.5 percent over a five-year period. In this case, the minimum return on the convertible shares increases by 2.5 percent to a maximum of 12 percent.

- If in the three years following the closing Bombardier wants to buy back the convertible shares, Caisse is entitled to the higher of the fair market value or a minimum three-year 15 percent compounded annual return.

- Caisse convertible shares are senior to common shares in the holding company in right of payment.

- If the parent company's cash position drops below $1.25 billion, its board will be forced to create a special committee of three independent directors acceptable to Caisse, who will develop a plan to restore cash reserves above that threshold. Bombardier agreed to work with Caisse to obtain its agreement on the nomination of any new independent directors.

- Caisse has a right to trigger an IPO or sale of shares in the rail unit holding company at any time after five years.

- The deal includes rights of first offer should either party seek to sell its stake. Caisse has the right to trigger an IPO or sale of the holding company shares in the event of a change in control at the parent company level.

- Caisse is getting 105.85 million warrants that would give it an additional 4.5 percent equity stake in the parent company if converted. The warrants, now well out of the money, are exercisable for a period of seven years at a trigger price of C$2.21.

(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Matthew Lewis)