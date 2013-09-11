A consortium led by Canadian aircraft and train maker Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) won a $288 million contract from Azerbaijan Railways to deliver signaling systems for an international corridor connecting Asia and Europe.

Bombardier said its share in the contract is $203 million.

Under the contract, the company will provide signaling systems on the 503 km (313 miles) long Baku-Boyuk-Kesik section of the line.

(Reporting by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)