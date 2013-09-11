ExxonMobil says in talks to buy Singapore's Jurong Aromatics
SINGAPORE ExxonMobil said on Wednesday it is in talks to buy a refining-petrochemical complex in Singapore that could boost its fuel and chemical production in Asia.
A consortium led by Canadian aircraft and train maker Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) won a $288 million contract from Azerbaijan Railways to deliver signaling systems for an international corridor connecting Asia and Europe.
Bombardier said its share in the contract is $203 million.
Under the contract, the company will provide signaling systems on the 503 km (313 miles) long Baku-Boyuk-Kesik section of the line.
PARIS French advertising group Havas has signed a joint venture agreement with Guangdong Advertising Group as part of its moves to expand in the fast-growing Chinese market.
Snapdeal's three biggest investors - Japan's SoftBank , Kalaari Capital and Nexus Venture Partners have moved closer to resolving an impasse, potentially clearing the way for a sale of the e-tailer to one of its rivals, Flipkart or Paytm, according to a Mint report, citing unnamed sources.