MEXICO CITY - The cast of "Spectre" took the promotional tour of the latest James Bond installment to Mexico City on Sunday, where some of the film was shot.

The Mexican capital kicks off "Spectre" with an opening chase sequence in the historic heart of the city amidst a colorful parade.

"Mexico City became a very obvious choice when we started talking about it ... It had many things but especially that we could re-create a Day of the Dead ... a sort of mythical celebration that was going on," Bond actor Daniel Craig said in an interview on Sunday.

"Mexico City opened its arms to us and we had thousands of extras who were put through full make up, full costume every single morning, came to set and were the most enthusiastic bunch of people I've ever had the pleasure to work with."

"Spectre" is Craig's fourth reprisal of the 007 role, and his second with director Sam Mendes, after 2012's critically acclaimed "Skyfall".

"My favorite part is the creative process and I get the chance to work with some incredibly talented people," Craig said.

Italian actress Monica Bellucci, who at 51 plays the oldest ever Bond girl in the film, said her age brings a femininity and experience to the role that younger actresses cannot offer.

"This was the right moment because when I met Sam Mendes and he was looking for a mature woman, I said, 'it's a good idea'," she told Reuters.

"It's a beautiful image for women and for actresses maybe to see an older James Bond, I say, woman and not girl."

"Spectre", which had its world premiere last week in London, is set to open in U.S. cinemas on Nov. 6.