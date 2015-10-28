Fresh off their royal world premiere, "Spectre" stars Daniel Craig, Monica Bellucci and Christoph Waltz joined director Sam Mendes on the red carpet in Rome on Tuesday, where part of the latest James Bond installment was filmed.

The cast attended a photo call in the Italian capital before the film premiered in the city in the evening.

"Spectre" is Craig's fourth outing as 007, and his second with Mendes after 2012's "Skyfall", which grossed over a billion dollars at box offices worldwide.

The actor said he had not had a chance to close his eyes since Monday evening's world premiere in London but added he was happy to be back in Rome.

"No, not at all but I'm very happy and very excited about the movie and it's such a great pleasure just to bring it here to Rome and show it to people," he said.

The 47-year-old is credited as the film's co-producer and Craig said he would "love to" do more producing in future.

"It's such an honor, I've been sort of helping make these movies, well, four movies now," he said. "I've been honored with a co-producing credit so I'm incredibly proud of that."