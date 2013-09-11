ExxonMobil says in talks to buy Singapore's Jurong Aromatics
SINGAPORE ExxonMobil said on Wednesday it is in talks to buy a refining-petrochemical complex in Singapore that could boost its fuel and chemical production in Asia.
NEW YORK Fixed-income trading platform provider Tradeweb is in exclusive talks to buy BondDesk Group LLC in a deal expected to be valued at up to $200 million, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters this week.
Private equity firm Advent International Corp tapped Broadhaven Capital Partners LLC to sell BondDesk several weeks ago, and Tradeweb and rival fixed-income trading platform MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX.O) were among the bidders, sources have told Reuters.
A call to Broadhaven was not immediately returned. BondDesk and Tradeweb declined to comment.
While discussions between Tradeweb and BondDesk are at an advanced stage, it is possible that the deal may not materialize, the sources cautioned. The sources wished to remain anonymous because they are not permitted to speak to the media.
For Tradeweb, which is majority-owned by Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO), acquiring BondDesk would allow it to gain a bigger presence among retail investors. BondDesk describes itself as the nation's largest retail bond-trading venue.
Exchanges and trading platforms like Tradeweb are constantly looking to broaden their offerings and customer bases to diversify their revenue streams. Earlier this year, Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O) bought electronic Treasuries trading platform eSpeed from BGC Partners for $750 million in cash.
PARIS French advertising group Havas has signed a joint venture agreement with Guangdong Advertising Group as part of its moves to expand in the fast-growing Chinese market.
Snapdeal's three biggest investors - Japan's SoftBank , Kalaari Capital and Nexus Venture Partners have moved closer to resolving an impasse, potentially clearing the way for a sale of the e-tailer to one of its rivals, Flipkart or Paytm, according to a Mint report, citing unnamed sources.