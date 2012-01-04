NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Women who have their ovaries surgically removed may go through menopause early, but that does not seem to raise their risk of breaking a bone, a new study suggests.

Women may have their ovaries removed during a hysterectomy (surgery to remove the uterus) or to prevent ovarian cancer if they are at high genetic risk of the disease. If the procedure is done before menopause, it will trigger an early "surgical menopause."

With natural menopause, women's estrogen levels wane and their bone density tends to decline -- raising the risk of fractures. So there has been concern that the early, and abrupt, menopause from ovary removal could put women at particular risk of broken bones.

But in the new study, reported in the journal Menopause, researchers found no extra risk.

The study combed data from more than 6,600 U.S. women age 65 and up who were followed for 14 years, on average. Of those women, 1,157 had undergone surgical menopause, at an average age of 44.

Overall, the researchers found, those women were no more likely to break a hip, wrist or any other bone outside the spine, compared with women who'd gone through natural menopause. (The study did not look at spinal fractures, which are not necessarily serious.)

Women in the surgical menopause group suffered fractures at a rate of 54 per 1,000 women each year. Among women who'd had a natural menopause, that rate was 50 per 1,000.

What's more, the bone fracture risk was no greater in women who had not taken estrogen replacement after surgical menopause.

Doctors sometimes recommend low-dose hormone replacement after a premenopausal woman has her ovaries removed. Hormone therapy can manage menopause symptoms like severe hot flashes, and protect bone density.

The findings are surprising to some extent, according to lead researcher Dr. Kimberly K. Vesco, of Kaiser Permanente Northwest in Portland, Oregon. But they also make sense, she told Reuters Health in an email.

One reason, she explained, is that the "long-term trajectory" of bone loss may not be much different whether a woman goes through menopause naturally or because of ovary removal.

Although women who go through surgical menopause have a more abrupt decline in estrogen, their bone loss -- which, in all women, actually begins before menopause -- may ultimately not be any greater.

So what does that mean for women who are deciding whether to start hormone replacement after surgical menopause?

Vesco said that, just as for women who go through natural menopause, they should base the decision on their own personal situation.

Although hormone replacement can cool severe hot flashes and protect the bones, many women, in general, are now wary of it.

That's because combined hormone therapy (with estrogen and progesterone) has been tied to increased risks of breast cancer, blood clots, heart disease and stroke. Women who've had their ovaries removed along with a hysterectomy may, however, choose estrogen-only therapy, which appears to have fewer risks than combined hormone therapy does.

"What I think our data suggest for a woman undergoing surgical menopause in her 40s or beyond...is that her long-term risk of fracture, even if she chooses not to use estrogen therapy, is not substantially different than if she were to experience natural menopause," Vesco said.

But for any one woman, she added, "her decision to use or not use estrogen should be guided by the same types of symptoms or risk factors that would influence her decision if she experienced natural menopause."

Some studies have suggested that women who go through menopause early, whether through surgery or naturally, have a higher risk of heart disease and a shorter lifespan.

But another recent study turned up no evidence of that in nearly 9,800 California women who'd gone through surgical menopause, before or after age 45. Their risks of death from heart disease, cancer or any other cause during the study period were no greater compared with women who'd gone through natural menopause.

SOURCE: bit.ly/wb8wwO Menopause, online December 12, 2011.