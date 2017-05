MUMBAI India's Bigtree Entertainment Pvt Ltd, owner of online movie and events ticketing portal BookMyShow, said it had raised 5.5 billion rupees ($81.63 million) in funding from a group of investors, led by U.S.-based private equity Stripes Group.

Bigtree's existing investors - Network18 (NEFI.NS), Accel Partners, SAIF Partners - also participated in the funding round, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

