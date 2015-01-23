Actor Alec Baldwin (L) and his wife Hilaria Baldwin arrive at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 12th Annual ''An Enduring Vision'' benefit gala at Cipriani in New York October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK Emmy-winning actor and reputed hothead Alec Baldwin is putting his actions into words. A memoir about his life, the ups and downs of his career and his struggles with addiction is due out next year, publisher HarperCollins said on Friday.

The book, entitled "Nevertheless," is scheduled for launch in the autumn of 2016.

"Alec Baldwin is a larger-than-life talent with an astonishing range. And his life up to now has been far from dull," Jonathan Burnham, senior vice president and publisher of Harper, said in a statement.

The star of the TV show "30 Rock" will pen the book himself and include stories about his childhood in New York, his early career as a soap opera star, his marriage and acrimonious divorce from actress Kim Basinger, and his second marriage to yoga instructor Hilaria Thomas in 2012.

Last year Baldwin, 56, said he had considered leaving New York, partly because of how he has been depicted in the press.

After a series of headline-grabbing incidents the actor had been portrayed as a hotheaded homophobe and bigot. His short-lived cable TV talk show "Up Late with Alec Baldwin" was canceled in 2013 after he made what a gay rights group called a homophobic comment to a New York photographer. Baldwin issued an apology, but the network MSNBC dropped his show.

