NEW YORK "Private L.A.," the new novel by James Patterson and Mark Sullivan, jumped to the top of the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday, knocking Sue Monk Kidd's novel "The Invention of Wings" off the perch it had occupied for five weeks.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Private L.A." by James Patterson Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $28.00) -

2. "Killer" by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine, $28.00) -

3. "The Invention of Wings" by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking, $27.95) 1

4. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (Little, Brown, $30.00) 2

5. "Still Life with Bread Crumbs" by Anna Quindlen (Random House, $26.00) 4

6. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 5

7. "First Love" by James Patterson and Emily Raymond (Little, Brown, $26.00 3

8. "S." by J.J. Abrams and Doug Dorst (L,B/Mulholland, $35.00) -

9. "One More Thing" by B.J. Novak (Knopf, $24.95) 6

10. "The First Phone Call From Heaven" by Mitch Albom (Harper, $24.99) 7

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Duty" by Robert M. Gates (Knopf, $35.00) 1

2. "Things That Matter" by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum, $28.00) 3

3. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00) 2

4. "Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII" by Piggyback (Piggyback, $39.99) -

5. "David and Goliath" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00) 4

6. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter (Little, Brown, $27.00) 7

7. "The Body Book" by Cameron Diaz (Harper Wave, $25.99) 9

8. "Super Shred" by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin's, $24.99) 5

9. "The Doctor's Diet" by Travis Stork (Bird Street Books, $25.95) 6

10. "George Washington's Secret Six" by Brian Kilmeade, $27.95) 12

Week ended February 16, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan (c) 2014 The Nielsen Company.

