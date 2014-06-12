NEW YORK Stephen King's latest novel, "Mr. Mercedes," debuted at the top of the bestsellers list on Thursday, knocking Jim Butcher's "Skin Game," down to sixth place.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Mr. Mercedes," by Stephen King -

(Scribner, $30.00)

2. "Unlucky 13," by James Patterson 3

and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $28.00)

3. "Ghost Ship," by Clive Cussler and 2

Graham Brown (Putnam, $28.95)

4. "The One & Only," by Emily Giffin 4

(Ballantine, $28.00)

5. "The Hurricane Sisters," by Dorothea -

Benton Frank (William Morrow, $26.99)

6. "Skin Game," by Jim Butcher 1

(Roc, $27.95)

7. "A Shiver of Light," by -

Laurell K. Hamilton (Berkley, $27.95)

8. "The Goldfinch," by Donna Tartt 7

(Little, Brown, $30)

9. "The Target," by David Baldacci 5

(Grand Central, $28.00)

10. "Midnight in Europe," by Alan Furst -

(Random House, $27.00)

Hardcover Nonfiction Last Week

1. "One Nation," by Ben Carson 1

(Penguin/Sentinel, $25.95)

2. "Capital in the Twenty-First Century," 3

by Thomas Piketty (Harvard/Belknap, $39.95)

3. "The Closer," by Mariano Rivera 4

(Little, Brown, $28.00)

4. "Instinct," by T.D. Jakes 2

(FaithWords, $25.00)

5. "Good Call," by Jase Robertson 5

(Howard Books, 25.99)

6. "Think Like a Freak," by Steven D. 7

Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner (William

Morrow, $28.99)

7. "Finding Me," by Michelle Knight 6

(Perseus/Weinstein, $24.99)

8. "Special Heart," by Bret Baier -

(Hachette/Center Street, $25.00)

9. "Everything I Need to Know I Learned 10

From a Little Golden Book," by Diane Muldrow

(Random House, $9.99)

10. "Grain Brain," by David Perlmutter 9

(Little, Brown, $27.00)

Week ended June 8, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.

(Editing by Patricia Reaney and G Crosse)