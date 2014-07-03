NEW YORK James Patterson was back on top of the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday with his latest novel "Invisible," which pushed Janet Evanovich's "Top Secret Twenty-One" into second place.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Invisible" by James Patterson and

David Ellis (Little, Brown $28.00) -

2. "Top Secret Twenty-One" by

Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) 1

3. "Silkworm" by Robert Galbraith

(LB/Mulholland, $28.00) 4

4. "Mr. Mercedes," by Stephen King

(Scribner, $30.00) 2

5. "Written in My Own Heart’s Blood"

by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte, $35.00) 3

6. "All Fall Down" by Jennifer Weiner

(Atria, $26.99) 5

7. "The Goldfinch," by Donna Tartt

(Little, Brown, $30) 6

8. "The Matchmaker" by Elin Hilderbrand

(Little, Brown, $28.00) 7

9. "The One & Only," by Emily Giffin

(Ballantine, $28.00) 9

10. "Unlucky 13," by James Patterson

and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $28.00) 8

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Hard Choices" by Hillary Rodham Clinton

(Simon & Schuster, $35.00) 1

2. "Blood Feud" by Edward Klein

(Regnery, $27.99) -

3. "One Nation," by Ben Carson

(Penguin/Sentinel, $25.95) 2

4. "Good Call," by Jase Robertson

(Howard Books, 25.99) 6

5. "Instinct," by T.D. Jakes

(FaithWords, $25.00) 3

6. "Capital in the Twenty-First Century,"

by Thomas Piketty (Harvard/Belknap, $39.95) 4

7. "Think Like a Freak," by Steven D.

Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner (William

Morrow, $28.99) 5

8. "Everything I Need to Know I Learned

From a Little Golden Book," by Diane Muldrow

(Random/Golden Books, $12.99) 8

9. "America" by Dinesh D’Souza

(Regnery, $29.99) 11

10. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter

(Little, Brown, $27.00) 9

