NEW YORK Author Paula Hawkins' debut thriller, "The Girl on the Train," held on tight to the No. 1 on the U.S. bestsellers list for the eighth consecutive week on Thursday.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "The Girl on the Train," by

Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 1

2. "All the Light We Cannot See,"

by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27.00) 4

3. "Last One Home" by Debbie Macomber

(Ballantine, $26.00) -

4. "Prodigal Son" by Danielle Steel

(Delacorte, $28.00) 2

5. "The Assassin" by Clive Cussler

and Justin Scott (Putnam, $28.95) 3

6. "Endangered" by C.J. Box

(Putnam, $26.95) -

7. "A Spool of Blue Thread" by Anne Tyler

(Knopf, $27.95) 7

8. "The Buried Giant" by Kazuo Ishiguro

(Knopf, $26.95) 5

9. "The Nightingale," by Kristin Hannah

(St. Martin’s, $27.99) 6

10. "Cold Betrayal" J.A. Jance

(S&S/Touchstone, $25.99) -

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Dead Wake" by Erik Larson

(Crown, $28.00) -

2. "The Life-Changing Magic of

Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 1

3. "Get What’s Yours" by Lawrence J.

Kotlikoff, Philip Moeller and Paul Solman

(Simon & Schuster, $19.99) 11

4. "Being Mortal," by Atul Gawande

(Metropolitan, $26.00) 2

5. "Every Day I Fight" by Stuart Scott

(Penguin/Blue Rider, $26.95) -

6. "Killing Patton," by Bill O'Reilly

and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30) 4

7. "Savor" by Shauna Niequist

(Zondervan, $16.99) -

8. "10-Day Detox Diet Cookbook"

by Mark Hyman (Little, Brown, $30) -

9. "Thug Kitchen" by Thug Kitchen

(Rodale, $24.99) 12

10. "The 20/20 Diet" by Phil McGraw

(Bird Street, $26.00) 3

(Week ended March 15, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan

© 2014 Nielsen Co)

(Editing by Patricia Reaney, Bernard Orr)