NEW YORK "Private: #1 Suspect" soared to the top spot of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Private: #1 Suspect" by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $27.99) 2

2 "Death of Kings" by Bernard Cornwell (Harper, $27.99) -

3. "Believing the Lie" by Elizabeth George (Dutton, $28.95) 1

4. "The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest" by Stieg Larsson (Knopf, $27.95) 6

5. "Death Comes to Pemberley" by P.D. James (Knopf, $25.95) 4

6. "11/22/63" by Stephen King (Scribner, $35) 7

7. "Raylan" by Elmore Leonard (Morrow, $26.99) -

8. "The Litigators" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 8

9. "The Rope" by Nevada Barr (Minotaur, $25.99) -

10. "Shadows in Flight" by Orson Scott Card (Tor, $21.99) -

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Ameritopia" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold, $26.99) -

2 "American Sniper" by Scott McEwen & Jim DeFelice (Morrow, $26.99) 1

3. "The End of Illness" by David Agus, M.D (Free Press, $26) -

4. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35) 4

5. "The Psychology of Wealth" by Charles Richards (McGraw-Hill, $26) -

6. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 4

7. "Through My Eyes" by Tim Tebow with Nathan Whitaker (HarperOne, $26.99) 2

8. "Taking People with You" by David Novak (Portfolio, $25.95) 3

9. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 12

10. "Deliciously G-Free" by Elisabeth Hasselbeck (Ballantine, $30) 15

