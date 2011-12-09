NEW YORK "The Drop" climbed to the top of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "The Drop" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $27.99) -

2. "11/22/63" by Stephen King (Scribner, $35) 2

3. "Explosive Eighteen" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28) 1

4. "The Litigators" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 3

5. "Kill Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $28.99) 4

6. "V Is for Vengeance" by Sue Grafton (Putnam, $27.95) 5

7. "The Best of Me" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $25.99) 7

8. "Micro" by Michael Crichton & Richard Preston (Harper, $28.99) 6

9. "The Scottish Prisoner" by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte, $28) -

10. "Zero Day" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) 8

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35) 1

2. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 2

3. "Being George Washington" by Glenn Beck (Threshold, $26) 3

4. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 4

5. "Go the F**k to Sleep" by Adam Mansbach, illus. by Ricardo Cortés (Akashic, $14.95) 8

6. "Guinness World Records 2012" (Guinness World Records, $28.95) 6

7. "Jack Kennedy" by Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster, $27.50) 5

8. "Throw Them All Out" by Peter Schweizer (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $26) 7

9. "Catherine the Great" by Robert K. Massie (Random House, $35) 17

10. "Harry Potter Page to Screen" by Bob McCabe (Harper Design, $75) 18

