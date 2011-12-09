Sony unveils new 'Spider-man' game at E3 expo
LOS ANGELES Sony unveiled a new "Spider-man" game for its Playstation video console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on Monday.
NEW YORK "The Drop" climbed to the top of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.
The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.
Hardcover Fiction Last Week
1. "The Drop" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $27.99) -
2. "11/22/63" by Stephen King (Scribner, $35) 2
3. "Explosive Eighteen" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28) 1
4. "The Litigators" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 3
5. "Kill Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $28.99) 4
6. "V Is for Vengeance" by Sue Grafton (Putnam, $27.95) 5
7. "The Best of Me" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $25.99) 7
8. "Micro" by Michael Crichton & Richard Preston (Harper, $28.99) 6
9. "The Scottish Prisoner" by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte, $28) -
10. "Zero Day" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) 8
Hardcover nonfiction
1. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35) 1
2. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 2
3. "Being George Washington" by Glenn Beck (Threshold, $26) 3
4. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 4
5. "Go the F**k to Sleep" by Adam Mansbach, illus. by Ricardo Cortés (Akashic, $14.95) 8
6. "Guinness World Records 2012" (Guinness World Records, $28.95) 6
7. "Jack Kennedy" by Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster, $27.50) 5
8. "Throw Them All Out" by Peter Schweizer (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $26) 7
9. "Catherine the Great" by Robert K. Massie (Random House, $35) 17
10. "Harry Potter Page to Screen" by Bob McCabe (Harper Design, $75) 18
(Editing by Patricia Reaney)
NEW YORK New York’s Public Theater on Monday defended its production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that portrays the assassinated Roman leader as U.S. President Donald Trump after Delta Air Lines Inc and Bank of America Corp pulled their funding. The nonprofit theater said it recognized that its contemporary staging of the play, which portrays Caesar as a magnetic, blond businessman with a gold bathtub, had provoked heated debate. Actors and other artis