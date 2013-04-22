NEW YORK Award-winning author E.L. Konigsburg, who wrote or illustrated some 20 children's books spanning 45 years, has died aged 83.

Konigsburg, whose best-known title "From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler" won the prestigious Newbery Medal in 1968 and was subsequently made into a 1973 Ingrid Bergman film, died on Friday, her publisher Simon & Schuster said.

Konigsburg was born in New York City and grew up in Pennsylvania before graduating from college with a chemistry degree. She began writing and illustrating children's books when the youngest of her three children started school.

Her first novel, "Jennifer, Hecate, McBeth, William McKinley, and Me, Elizabeth," won the Newbery and "Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler" was the Newbery Medal runnerup in 1968 - the same year her second book won the award.

Nearly 30 years later, she won another Newbery Medal in 1997 for her 13th novel, "The View From Saturday". Konigsburg was also a two-time National Book Award finalist.

Her last book was 2007's "The Mysterious Edge of the Heroic World."

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Doina Chiacu)