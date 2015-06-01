NEW YORK E.L. James, author of the hugely successful "Fifty Shades of Grey" erotic novels, has written a new entry in the series that takes the point of view of its male character, Christian Grey, publisher Vintage Books said on Monday.

The book, titled "Grey," will be published on June 18, which is the character's birthday.

"In the new book, (James) will offer her fans the opportunity to see the world of 'Fifty Shades' anew through the eyes of its intriguing and enigmatic protagonist," Vintage Books, a division of Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group, said in a statement.

James, who made her announcement of the new book on the Instagram website, said she wrote it in response to fans who have been asking for Christian's point of view.

"Christian is a complex character," the British writer said, "and readers have always been fascinated by his desires and motivations, and his troubled past. Also, as anyone who has ever been in a relationship knows, there are two sides to every story."

The book will be published in Britain on the same day and will be available as an eBook and in audio and Spanish-language editions.

The trilogy about the erotic relationship between a college student, Anastasia Steele, and business tycoon Grey, has sold more than 125 million copies and is one of the most successful series in the history of publishing.

The first book was also turned in an R-rated film starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, which has earned more than $500 million at the global box office. Film adaptations of the second and third books are planned.

(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Peter Galloway)