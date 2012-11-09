Revered American novelist Philip Roth has said he is finished with writing after more than 50 years and 30 books.

Roth made his remarks in a French magazine interview, and his publishers, Houghton Mifflin, on Friday confirmed the writer's decision.

Following are some key facts about Roth:

Born March 19, 1933, in Newark, New Jersey, to Jewish-American parents.

Received an undergraduate degree at Bucknell University and a master's in English Literature at the University of Chicago, later dropping out of the Ph.D. program in 1959 to write film reviews for The New Republic.

Although his work often dealt with Judaism, Roth rejected the label of Jewish-American writer, telling Britain's Guardian newspaper in 2005 that "I know exactly what it means to be Jewish and it's really not interesting. I'm an American."

Burst onto the literary scene in 1959 with "Goodbye, Columbus," a satire of religion and class in post-World War Two America. The novella was adapted into a 1969 film starring Richard Benjamin and Ali MacGraw.

Married actress Claire Bloom in 1990. They divorced in 1995 and a year later Bloom published an unflattering depiction of Roth in a memoir of their relationship, "Leaving a Doll's House."

One of America's most honored writers, Roth won a Pulitzer Prize for 1997's "American Pastoral" and National Book Awards for "Goodbye, Columbus" and 1995's "Sabbath's Theater." He was the first three-time winner of the PEN/Faulkner Award (1994, 2001 and 2007).

Roth's most recent novel, "Nemesis," was published in 2010.

