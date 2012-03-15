HONG KONG Boshiwa International Holdings Ltd (1698.HK), a maker and retailer of children's apparel in China, said its auditor has resigned, delaying publication of its annual results and sending its stock to the lowest level in five months.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Thursday, Boshiwa said Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu had resigned as auditor with immediate effect from March 13, and the company was in the process of identifying a suitable replacement.

Boshiwa Chairman Zhong Zheng Yong said in the statement that in tendering its resignation Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu had considered that certain information requested in relation to its audit was outstanding, or that explanations provided by the company's management were not to its satisfaction, precluding completion of the audit.

The company gave no further details.

Boshiwa, with market value of about HK$3.5 billion ($450.91 million), said it would be unable to publish its annual results for 2011 by March 31 or to dispatch its annual report to shareholders by April 30.

"The sudden resignation of the auditor will undermine people's confidence in the company. Investors are simply squaring their positions amid an unclear picture," said Ben Kwong, chief operating officer of KGI Asia.

Shares of Boshiwa fell 42 percent to HK$1.50, the lowest since October 12 last year, in early trading. By 0313 GMT, the stock was down 33 percent at HK$1.73 compared with a 0.15 percent decline in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI. ($1 = 7.7621 Hong Kong dollars)

