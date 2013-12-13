SARAJEVO U.S.-based Howell Machine will modernize the state-owned arms and ammunition industry in Bosnia's autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation under terms of a deal signed on Friday.

Bosnian officials hope this will help revive an industry which employed more than 40,000 people and had over $1 billion in exports before it collapsed during the Balkan country's 1992-95 war.

"We shall conclude a 10-year agreement in the following months allowing Howell Machine to take over the management of five companies majority owned by the government," Federation Industry Minister Erdal Trhulj told a news conference.

The government expects the new managers to raise production and introduce new technology and NATO standards, Trhulj said.

David Howell, the owner of the company, said it was still too early to talk about future investment and employment plans.

Howell Machine agreed a 65 million euro deal earlier this year to buy ammunition from the Igman Konjic factory. Other companies included in the latest deal are Unis Ginex in the eastern town of Gorazde, Bimas in the central town of Bugojno, and Zrak and Pretis in the capital of Sarajevo.

Trhulj said production in the arms industry was expected to rise to 200 million marka (100 million euro) this year.

