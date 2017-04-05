A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Botswana in the early hours of Wednesday, two days after a strong 6.5-magnitude tremor shook the southern African country, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It said the latest quake struck at 2:55 a.m. (1955 ET) and was centered 159 miles (255 km) north of the capital, Gaborone. It was very shallow, only 6.2 miles (10 km), so it would have been felt more. But it was unlikely to have caused much damage.

Monday's quake sent shockwaves across the country, but there were no reports of casualties or damage.

(Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)