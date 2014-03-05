Atlantia sells 10 percent of Italy motorway unit, option to sell further 2.5 percent
MILAN Italian toll-road group Atlantia said on Thursday it had sold a 10 percent stake in its Italian motorway unit to a series of investors including Allianz .
PARIS Bouygues has promised to deliver 10 billion euros ($13.7 billion) worth of cost savings from its proposed combination with larger mobile telecoms rival Vivendi's SFR, according to a report in Le Figaro newspaper.
Bouygues' offer, which was expected to be submitted to Vivendi by 1900 GMT, would leave Vivendi will a 40 percent stake in the newly-created company, the paper said without citing sources.
The company will not sell its stake in train and turbine maker Alstom to finance the deal, the report said.
($1 = 0.7278 Euros)
TORONTO Exiger, a firm that helps businesses monitor compliances such as money laundering regulations, has agreed to buy OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup that specializes in technology that helps businesses assess and manage risk.