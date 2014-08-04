Cast member Vin Diesel poses at the premiere of ''Guardians of the Galaxy'' in Hollywood, California July 21, 2014. The movie opens in the U.S. on August 1. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Aug 1, led by "Guardians of the Galaxy," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Guardians of the Galaxy................$ 94.0 million

2 (1) Lucy...................................$ 18.3 million

3 (*) Get On Up..............................$ 14.0 million

4 (2) Hercules...............................$ 10.7 million

5 (3) Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.........$ 8.7 million

6 (5) Planes: Fire and Rescue................$ 6.4 million

7 (4) The Purge: Anarchy.....................$ 5.6 million

8 (6) Sex Tape...............................$ 3.6 million

9 (8) And So It Goes.........................$ 3.3 million

10 (10) A Most Wanted Man......................$ 3.3 million

Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes................$ 189.3 million

Guardians of the Galaxy.......................$ 94.0 million

Lucy..........................................$ 79.6 million

The Purge: Anarchy............................$ 63.0 million

Hercules......................................$ 52.3 million

Planes: Fire and Rescue.......................$ 47.6 million

Sex Tape......................................$ 33.9 million

Get On Up.....................................$ 14.0 million

And So It Goes................................$ 10.5 million

A Most Wanted Man.............................$ 7.1 million

"Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Planes, Fire and Rescue" were distributed by Walt Disney Co.

"Get on Up," "Lucy" and "The Purge: Anarchy" were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

"Hercules" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.

"Sex Tape" was distributed by Sony Corp.

"Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox.

"And So It Goes" was released by privately held Clarius Entertainment.

"A Most Wanted Man" was released by Roadside Attractions.

(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Andrea Burzynski)