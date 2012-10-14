LOS ANGELES, Oct 14 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting Oct 12, led by "Taken 2" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) Taken 2...............................$ 22.5 million

2 (*) Argo..................................$ 20.1 million

3 (*) Sinister..............................$ 18.3 million

4 (2) Hotel Transylvania....................$ 17.3 million

5 (*) Here Comes The Boom...................$ 12.0 million

6 (3) Pitch Perfect.........................$ 9.3 million

7 (5) Frankenweenie (3D)....................$ 7.0 million

8 (4) Looper................................$ 6.3 million

9 (*) Seven Psychopaths.....................$ 4.3 million

10(11)The Perks of Being a Wallflower......$ 2.2 million

NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Hotel Transylvania..........................$ 102.2 million

Taken 2.....................................$ 86.8 million

Looper......................................$ 51.4 million

Pitch Perfect...............................$ 36.1 million

Frankenweenie...............................$ 22.0 million

Argo........................................$ 20.1 million

Sinister....................................$ 18.3 million

Here Comes The Boom.........................$ 12.0 million

The Perks of Being A Wallflower.............$ 6.2 million

Seven Psychopaths...........................$ 4.3 million

Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed "Argo".

"Taken 2" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.

Walt Disney Co distributed "Frankenweenie."

Sony Corp's movie studio released "Looper," "Hotel Transylvania" and "Here Comes the Boom."

Comcast Corp's Universal Studios distributed "Pitch Perfect."

Lions Gate Entertainment's Summit studio distributed "Sinister" and "The Perks of Being A Wallflower."

"Seven Psychopaths" was released by CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp.

(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Christine Kearney; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)