Nov 11 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting November 9, led by "Skyfall" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Skyfall ..............................$87.8 million
2 (1) Wreck-It Ralph .......................$33.1 million
3 (2) Flight ...............................$15.1 million
4 (3) Argo..................................$ 6.7 million
5 (5) Taken 2...............................$ 4.0 million
6 (9) Here Comes the Boom...................$ 2.6 million
7 (6) Cloud Atlas...........................$ 2.5 million
8 (11)Pitch Perfect.........................$ 2.5 million
9 (4) The Man with the Iron Fists...........$ 2.5 million
10(7) Hotel Transylvania....................$ 2.4 million
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Hotel Transylvania..........................$140.9 million
Taken 2.....................................$131.3 million
Wreck-It Ralph..............................$93.7 million
Skyfall.....................................$90.0 million
Argo........................................$85.7 million
Pitch Perfect...............................$59.0 million
Flight......................................$47.8 million
Here Comes The Boom.........................$39.1 million
Cloud Atlas ................................$22.7 million
The Man with the Iron Fists.................$12.7 million
Sony Corp's movie studio released "Skyfall," "Hotel Transylvania" and "Here Comes the Boom."
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released "Flight"
Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed "Cloud Atlas" and "Argo."
"Taken 2" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.
Walt Disney released "Wreck-It Ralph."
Comcast Corp's Universal Studios released "Man with the Iron Fists" and "Pitch Perfect."
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine)