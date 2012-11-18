Nov 18 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting November 16, led by "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2........$141.3 million

2 (1) Skyfall...............................$ 41.5 million

3 (**) Lincoln .............................$ 21.0 million

4 (2) Wreck-It Ralph........................$ 18.3 million

5 (5) Flight................................$ 8.6 million

6 (4) Argo..................................$ 4.1 million

7 (5) Taken 2...............................$ 2.1 million

8 (8) Pitch Perfect.........................$ 1.3 million

9 (6) Here Comes the Boom...................$ 1.2 million

10(7) Cloud Atlas...........................$ 900 thousand

NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release (**) = limited release last weekend, did not place in top 10

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Skyfall.....................................$161.3 million

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 2...........$141.3 million

Taken 2.....................................$134.6 million

Wreck-It Ralph..............................$121.5 million

Argo........................................$ 92.0 million

Flight......................................$ 61.3 million

Pitch Perfect...............................$ 61.1 million

Here Comes The Boom.........................$ 41.0 million

Cloud Atlas ................................$ 24.9 million

Lincoln.....................................$ 22.4 million

"Breaking Dawn - Part 2" was released by Summit Entertainment, a unit of Lions Gate Entertainment.

Sony Corp's movie studio released "Skyfall," "Hotel Transylvania" and "Here Comes the Boom."

"Lincoln" was produced by Dreamworks and released by Walt Disney Co. Disney also released "Wreck-It Ralph."

Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released "Flight"

Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed "Cloud Atlas" and "Argo."

"Taken 2" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.

Comcast Corp's Universal Studios released "Man with the Iron Fists" and "Pitch Perfect."

(Reporting by Andrea Burzynski; Editing by Doina Chiacu)