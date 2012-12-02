LOS ANGELES, Dec 2 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting November 30, led by "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn-Part 2..$17.4 million 2 (2) Skyfall..................................$17.0 million 3 (3) Lincoln..................................$13.5 million 4 (4) Rise of the Guardians................. $13.5 million 5 (5) Life of Pi...............................$12 million 6 (6) Wreck it Ralph...........................$7 million 7 (*) Killing Them Softly......................$7 million 8 (7) Red Dawn.................................$6.6 million 9 (8) Flight...................................$4.5 million 10 (*)The Collection..........................$3.4 million NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis. (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2............................................$254.5 million Skyfall......................................$246 million Wreck-It Ralph...............................$158.3 million Lincoln......................................$83.7 million Flight.......................................$81.5 million Rise of the Guardians........................$48.9 million Life of Pi .................................$48.4 million Red Dawn.....................................$31.3 million

"Breaking Dawn - Part 2" was released by Summit Entertainment, a unit of Lions Gate Entertainment.

Sony Corp's movie studio released "Skyfall."

"Lincoln" was produced by Dreamworks and released by Walt Disney Co. Disney also released "Wreck-It Ralph."

Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released "Flight" and the Dreamworks Animation production "Rise of the Guardians."

"Life of Pi" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.

The Weinstein Company distributed "Kiling Them Softly."

(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Christine Kearney; editing by Todd Eastham)