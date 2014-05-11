LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting May 9, led by "Neighbors," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Neighbors..............................$ 51.1 million

2 (1) The Amazing Spider-Man 2...............$ 37.2 million

3 (2) The Other Woman........................$ 9.3 million

4 (3) Heaven Is for Real.....................$ 7.0 million

5 (4) Captain America........................$ 5.6 million

6 (5) Rio 2..................................$ 5.1 million

7 (*) Mom's Night Out........................$ 4.2 million

8 (*) Legends of Oz..........................$ 3.7 million

9 (7) Divergent..............................$ 1.7 million

10 (6) Brick Mansions.........................$ 1.5 million

Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Captain America...............................$ 245.0 million

The Amazing Spider-Man 2......................$ 147.9 million

Divergent.....................................$ 145.0 million

Rio 2.........................................$ 113.2 million

Heaven Is for Real............................$ 75.2 million

The Other Woman...............................$ 61.7 million

Neighbors.....................................$ 51.1 million

Brick Mansions................................$ 18.3 million

Mom's Night Out...............................$ 4.2 million

Legends of Oz.................................$ 3.7 million

"Neighbors" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O).

"The Amazing Spider-Man 2," "Mom's Night Out" and "Heaven Is for Real" were distributed Sony Corp (6758.T).

Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA.O), released "The Other Woman" and "Rio 2".

Clarius Entertainment distributed "Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return."

"Divergent" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp LGF.N.

"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" was distributed by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N).

"Brick Mansions" was distributed by privately held Relativity Media.

(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud)