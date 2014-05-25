Cast of 'The Godfather' reunite for emotional 45th anniversary
NEW YORK Al Pacino was considered too short, Marlon Brando was required to do a screen test, and director Francis Ford Coppola was almost fired.
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting May 23, led by "X-Men: Days of Future Past," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) X Men: Days of Future Past.............$ 90.7 million
2 (1) Godzilla...............................$ 31.4 million
3 (*) Blended................................$ 14.2 million
4 (2) Neighbors..............................$ 13.9 million
5 (3) The Amazing Spider-Man 2...............$ 7.8 million
6 (4) Million Dollar Arm.....................$ 7.1 million
7 (5) The Other Woman........................$ 3.7 million
8 (7) Rio 2..................................$ 2.5 million
9 (**) Chef...................................$ 2.3 million
10 (6) Heaven Is for Real.....................$ 2.0 million
Last week's rank in parentheses.
(*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Amazing Spider-Man 2......................$ 184.9 million
Godzilla......................................$ 148.8 million
Rio 2.........................................$ 121.6 million
Neighbors.....................................$ 113.6 million
X Men: Days of Future Past ...................$ 90.7 million
Heaven Is for Real............................$ 85.8 million
The Other Woman...............................$ 77.8 million
Million Dollar Arm............................$ 20.6 million
Blended.......................................$ 14.2 million
Chef..........................................$ 3.5 million
"X-Men: Days of Future Past," "The Other Woman," and "Rio 2," were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.
"Godzilla," and "Blended," were distributed by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"Neighbors," was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.
"The Amazing Spider-Man 2," and "Heaven Is for Real," were distributed Sony Corp.
"Million Dollar Arm," was distributed by Walt Disney Co.
"Chef," was distributed by Open Road Films.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; editing by G Crosse)
NEW YORK Bruce Springsteen talked on Friday about his struggle to live in the real world rather than inside the lyrical songs he has composed over his 40-year career.