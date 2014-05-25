Actress Jennifer Lawrence attends the ''X-Men: Days of Future Past'' world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting May 23, led by "X-Men: Days of Future Past," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) X Men: Days of Future Past.............$ 90.7 million

2 (1) Godzilla...............................$ 31.4 million

3 (*) Blended................................$ 14.2 million

4 (2) Neighbors..............................$ 13.9 million

5 (3) The Amazing Spider-Man 2...............$ 7.8 million

6 (4) Million Dollar Arm.....................$ 7.1 million

7 (5) The Other Woman........................$ 3.7 million

8 (7) Rio 2..................................$ 2.5 million

9 (**) Chef...................................$ 2.3 million

10 (6) Heaven Is for Real.....................$ 2.0 million

Last week's rank in parentheses.

(*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Amazing Spider-Man 2......................$ 184.9 million

Godzilla......................................$ 148.8 million

Rio 2.........................................$ 121.6 million

Neighbors.....................................$ 113.6 million

X Men: Days of Future Past ...................$ 90.7 million

Heaven Is for Real............................$ 85.8 million

The Other Woman...............................$ 77.8 million

Million Dollar Arm............................$ 20.6 million

Blended.......................................$ 14.2 million

Chef..........................................$ 3.5 million

"X-Men: Days of Future Past," "The Other Woman," and "Rio 2," were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.

"Godzilla," and "Blended," were distributed by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.

"Neighbors," was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

"The Amazing Spider-Man 2," and "Heaven Is for Real," were distributed Sony Corp.

"Million Dollar Arm," was distributed by Walt Disney Co.

"Chef," was distributed by Open Road Films.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; editing by G Crosse)