LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting May 30, led by "Maleficent," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Maleficent.............................$ 70.0 million

2 (1) X Men: Days of Future Past.............$ 32.6 million

3 (*) A Million Ways to Die in the West......$ 17.1 million

4 (2) Godzilla...............................$ 12.2 million

5 (3) Blended................................$ 8.4 million

6 (4) Neighbors..............................$ 7.7 million

7 (5) The Amazing Spider-Man 2...............$ 3.8 million

8 (6) Million Dollar Arm.....................$ 3.7 million

9 (9) Chef...................................$ 2.0 million

10 (7) The Other Woman........................$ 1.4 million

Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Amazing Spider-Man 2......................$ 192.7 million

Godzilla......................................$ 174.7 million

X Men: Days of Future Past ...................$ 162.1 million

Neighbors.....................................$ 128.6 million

The Other Woman...............................$ 81.1 million

Maleficent....................................$ 70.0 million

Blended.......................................$ 29.6 million

Million Dollar Arm............................$ 28.1 million

A Million Ways to Die in the West.............$ 17.1 million

Chef..........................................$ 6.9 million

"X-Men: Days of Future Past" and "The Other Woman" were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.

"Maleficent" and "Million Dollar Arm" were distributed by Walt Disney Co.

"Godzilla," and "Blended," were distributed by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.

"Neighbors" and "A Million Ways to Die in the West" were released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

"The Amazing Spider-Man 2" was distributed Sony Corp.

"Chef" was distributed by Open Road Films.

