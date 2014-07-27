LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting July 25, led by "Lucy" according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Lucy...................................$ 44.0 million

2 (*) Hercules...............................$ 29.0 million

3 (1) Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.........$ 16.4 million

4 (2) The Purge: Anarchy.....................$ 9.9 million

5 (3) Planes: Fire and Rescue................$ 9.3 million

6 (4) Sex Tape...............................$ 6.0 million

7 (5) Transformers: Age of Extinction .......$ 4.6 million

8 (*) And So It Goes.........................$ 4.6 million

9 (6) Tammy..................................$ 3.4 million

10 (*) A Most Wanted Man......................$ 2.7 million

Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Transformers: Age of Extinction...............$ 236.4 million

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes................$ 172.1 million

Tammy.........................................$ 78.1 million

The Purge: Anarchy............................$ 51.3 million

Lucy..........................................$ 44.0 million

Planes: Fire and Rescue.......................$ 35.1 million

Hercules......................................$ 29.0 million

Sex Tape......................................$ 26.9 million

And So It Goes................................$ 4.6 million

A Most Wanted Man.............................$ 2.7 million

"Lucy" and "The Purge: Anarchy" were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

"Hercules" and "Transformers: Age of Extinction" were released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.

"Sex Tape" was distributed by Sony Corp.

"Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.

"Planes, Fire and Rescue" was distributed by Walt Disney Co..

"Tammy" was distributed by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.

"And So It Goes" was released by privately held Clarius Entertainment.

"A Most Wanted Man" was released by Roadside Attractions.

(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Stephen Powell)