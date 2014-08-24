Cast member Vin Diesel poses at the premiere of ''Guardians of the Galaxy'' in Hollywood, California July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Aug. 22, led by "Guardians of the Galaxy," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (2) Guardians of the Galaxy................$ 17.6 million

2 (1) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles...........$ 16.8 million

3 (*) If I Stay..............................$ 16.4 million

4 (3) Let's Be Cops..........................$ 11.0 million

5 (*) When The Game Stands Tall..............$ 9.1 million

6 (5) The Giver..............................$ 6.7 million

7 (4) The Expendables 3......................$ 6.6 million

8 (*) Sin City: A Dame to Kill For...........$ 6.5 million

9 (7) The Hundred-Foot Journey...............$ 5.6 million

10 (6) Into the Storm.........................$ 3.8 million

Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS

Guardians of the Galaxy.......................$ 251.9 million

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles..................$ 145.6 million

Lets Be Cops..................................$ 45.2 million

Into the Storm................................$ 38.3 million

The Hundred-Foot Journey......................$ 32.8 million

The Expendables 3.............................$ 27.5 million

The Giver.....................................$ 24.1 million

If I Stay.....................................$ 16.4 million

When The Game Stands Tall.....................$ 9.1 million

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For..................$ 6.5 million

"Guardians of the Galaxy" was released by Walt Disney Co. Disney distributed "The Hundred-Foot Journey," which was produced by privately held DreamWorks Studios.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.

"If I Stay" and "Into the Storm" were released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.

"Let's Be Cops" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox.

"The Expendables 3" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

"Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" and "The Giver" were released by the privately held Weinstein Company.

"When the Game Stands Tall" was distributed by Sony Corp's movie studio.

(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)