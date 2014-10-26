LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Oct. 24, led by "Ouija," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Ouija..................................$ 20.0 million

2 (*) John Wick..............................$ 14.2 million

3 (1) Fury...................................$ 13.0 million

4 (2) Gone Girl..............................$ 11.1 million

5 (3) The Book of Life.......................$ 9.8 million

6 (**) St. Vincent............................$ 8.1 million

7 (4) Alexander............................. $ 7.0 million

8 (5) The Best of Me.........................$ 4.7 million

9 (7) The Judge..............................$ 4.3 million

10 (6) Dracula Untold.........................$ 4.3 million

Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS

Gone Girl.....................................$ 124.1 million

Dracula Untold................................$ 48.3 million

Fury..........................................$ 46.1 million

Alexander.....................................$ 45.5 million

The Judge.....................................$ 34.4 million

The Book of Life..............................$ 29.9 million

Ouija.........................................$ 20.0 million

The Best of Me................................$ 17.7 million

John Wick.....................................$ 14.2 million

St. Vincent...................................$ 9.2 million

"Ouija" and "Dracula Untold" were released worldwide by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

"John Wick" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

"The Book of Life" and "Gone Girl" were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox.

"The Judge" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.

"Fury" was distributed by Sony Corp's movie studio.

"Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day" was released by Walt Disney Co.

"The Best of Me" was distributed by privately held Relativity Media.

"St. Vincent" was released by the privately held Weinstein Company

(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud, editing by David Evans)