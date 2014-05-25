Springsteen recounts struggle to live outside bliss of rock songs
NEW YORK Bruce Springsteen talked on Friday about his struggle to live in the real world rather than inside the lyrical songs he has composed over his 40-year career.
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK The "X-Men" mutant superheroes smashed into U.S. and Canadian theaters and collected $90.7 million in ticket sales through Sunday, keeping monster hit "Godzilla" at bay and heading toward a decisive win over a long holiday weekend.
"X-Men: Days of Future Past" was expected to bring in $110 million by the end of the U.S. Memorial Day holiday on Monday, distributor 20th Century Fox said. The movie has already earned a global total of $261.8 million after opening at No. 1 in all 119 countries around the world.
Last week's winner, monster movie remake "Godzilla", dropped to second place with $31.4 million through Sunday, according to estimates from box office tracking firm Rentrak. Its sales were projected to reach $39 million by Monday.
Romantic comedy "Blended" claimed the No. 3 spot, taking in $14.2 million and on pace for about $17 million through Monday.
"X-Men: Days of Future Past" is the seventh movie in the blockbuster Marvel Comics franchise about mutant superheroes.
In the latest installment, Hugh Jackman's sharp-clawed Wolverine travels back in time to try and save the mutants from future destruction. To alter history, he is drawn into battle with the blue, shape-shifting Mystique, portrayed by Jennifer Lawrence in the $200 million film.
The movie scored the fifth-biggest Memorial Day weekend opening in history, Rentrak said.
"Godzilla," a remake of the classic 1954 Japanese monster movie, stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as a naval officer who battles the rampaging beast.
"The film is holding strong even with huge competition in the marketplace and will have just under $160 million in North America through Monday," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Rentrak.
"Blended" reunites Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore as single parents who have a bad blind date, then find themselves staying at the same African resort with their kids.
Rounding out the chart leaders, the Seth Rogen comedy "Neighbors" landed in fourth place with $13.9 million. Superhero sequel "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" was fifth with $7.8 million.
"X-Men" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. "Godzilla" was produced by Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures.
Warner Bros. also released "Blended." Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp, released "Neighbors." Sony Corp's movie studio distributed "Spider-Man 2."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Lynne O'Donnell)
NEW YORK Bruce Springsteen talked on Friday about his struggle to live in the real world rather than inside the lyrical songs he has composed over his 40-year career.
"Roseanne," the hit 1990s television comedy about a working-class American family, could be on its way back, Hollywood trade publications reported on Friday, marking the latest in a trend for revivals of 20-year-old shows.