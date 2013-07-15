Special Report - How banks lost the ear of Britain's government over Brexit
LONDON One afternoon in mid-January, Prime Minister Theresa May walked into a meeting room in the Swiss resort of Davos to face Wall Street's most powerful bankers.
NEW YORK In hindsight, it appears to have been a Pyrrhic victory.
Christian churches sponsor a large proportion of Boy Scout troops in the United States, and the national leadership long sought to bar gay scouts and troop masters. That effort culminated in a 2000 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court upholding the Scouts' right to exclude "avowed homosexuals."
The victory proved costly, as some corporate donors cut their funding of the Boy Scouts.
Intel, a longtime backer of local councils, now requires local Scout groups to pledge not to discriminate.
Merck and CVS Caremark stopped giving to the national Boy Scouts organization in recent years.
The pressure has kept up. This year, Illinois-based Caterpillar Inc suspended its $25,000-a-year support for a local Illinois council, saying it could not support an organization that continued to discriminate against homosexuals.
The Scouts' decision in May to accept gay youth, but not gay adults, hasn't gone far enough for Merck, CVS and Caterpillar.
"We certainly applaud the BSA's decision to become a more inclusive environment," said Caterpillar spokeswoman Rachel Potts. "However, the Boy Scouts still discriminates against leaders, which conflicts with our policies."
(Edited by Michael Williams)
LONDON One afternoon in mid-January, Prime Minister Theresa May walked into a meeting room in the Swiss resort of Davos to face Wall Street's most powerful bankers.
NEW YORK U.S. shale producers are drilling at the highest rate in 18 months but have left a record number of wells unfinished in the largest oilfield in the country – a sign that output may not rise as swiftly as drilling activity would indicate.
Uncertainty surrounding the Republican plan to replace Obamacare is forcing some U.S. hospitals to delay expansion plans, cut costs, or take on added risk to borrow money for capital investment projects, dealing an economic blow to these facilities and the towns they call home.