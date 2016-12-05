A BP logo is seen at a petrol station in London, Britain January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

LONDON British oil company BP has acquired Spanish group Repsol's 3.06 percent stake in the Tangguh liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Indonesia for $313 million dollars, a BP spokesman said on Monday.

The purchase lifts operator BP's stake in the plant to a little more than 40 percent. The Tangguh plant processes 7.6 million tonnes of LNG a year.

In June BP gave the go-ahead for the $8 billion expansion of Tangguh's third LNG train, one of only a handful of major investment decisions in the sector this year as companies trim spending in response to a protracted slump in oil prices.

Repsol, which announced the deal on Friday evening, said the transaction will generate $26 million in pre-tax capital gains.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by David Goodman)