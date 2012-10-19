Homebuilder D.R. Horton offers to buy 75 percent of Forestar for $520 million
U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc said on Monday it had offered to buy 75 percent of real estate development company Forestar Group Inc for about $520 million.
MOSCOW Russian oil company Rosneft (ROSN.MM), seeking to buy BP (BP.L) and its partners out of rival oil producer TNK-BP TNBP.MM, is preparing to launch a 20 billion rouble ($649.88 million) bond it delayed last week, a banking source said on Friday.
Rosneft is seeking to borrow at least $15 billion from foreign sources for the deal. Ratings agencies have said the deal stretches its credit metrics and it could risk a downgrade if leverage increases sharply as a result of the deal.
($1 = 30.7750 Russian roubles)

PARIS Societe Generale will sell up to 23 percent of its car leasing arm ALD Automotive in an initial public offering (IPO) this month, the French bank said on Monday, potentially raising as much as 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion).