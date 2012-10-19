MOSCOW Russian oil company Rosneft (ROSN.MM), seeking to buy BP (BP.L) and its partners out of rival oil producer TNK-BP TNBP.MM, is preparing to launch a 20 billion rouble ($649.88 million) bond it delayed last week, a banking source said on Friday.

Rosneft is seeking to borrow at least $15 billion from foreign sources for the deal. Ratings agencies have said the deal stretches its credit metrics and it could risk a downgrade if leverage increases sharply as a result of the deal.

($1 = 30.7750 Russian roubles)

(Reporting by Elena Orekhova; Writing by Melissa Akin)