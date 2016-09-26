FRANKFURT U.S. group Standard Industries [GAFCO.UL] has said its $2.1 billion takeover bid for German roof tile maker Braas Monier (BMSA.DE) is a fair one in reaction to the German firm telling its shareholders to reject the offer.

Family-owned Standard Industries made its offer of 25 euros ($28.12) in cash per share two weeks ago, valuing Braas at $2.1 billion including debt.

The German group opposes the offer, saying it does not include a premium and significantly undervalues the company and its future prospects. It called on shareholders to reject the deal in a letter on Friday.

Braas said a merger would deprive shareholders of synergy effects, which would arise from a combination of Braas with European roof tile maker Icopal, a Standard Industries subsidiary.

Standard Industries, in a letter to shareholders on Sunday, called Braas's arguments "misleading" and "outright falsehoods".

"This transaction is not driven by synergies or cost cutting, but rather by the enhanced opportunities to grow together and continue to invest in the business," the U.S. company said.

Standard also said its offer price fairly reflected Braas Monier's value, following a 2016 full-year growth revisal to 1 percent from a previous 2-3 percent in its second quarter report.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Greg Mahlich)