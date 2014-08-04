Trading firm Virtu Financial to buy KCG for about $1.4 billion
Virtu Financial Inc said it would buy rival KCG Holdings Inc in a $1.4 billion deal that brings together two major players in the U.S. electronic trading space.
SAO PAULO Banco Bradesco SA plans to write down its 356 million-reais ($158 million) stake in Portugal's Banco Espírito Santo SA, which the Portuguese government rescued over the weekend, the Brazilian bank said on Monday.
Bradesco, which owned 3.9 percent of Banco Espírito Santo, will take a charge equivalent to 100 percent of the investment in Espírito Santo on third-quarter earnings, Brazil's second largest non-government bank said in a statement.
Last week, Bradesco Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco said his bank was not interested in participating in an eventual capital injection into Espírito Santo.
The Portuguese bank had struggled with a drop in confidence following news of its exposure to a cascade of bankrupt and highly indebted companies controlled by its founding Espírito Santo family.
Portugal's 4.9 billion-euro ($6.58 billion) rescue of Espírito Santo, the country's largest listed bank, was announced after a frenzied weekend of discussions between Portuguese and European Union officials.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
STOCKHOLM Music streaming service Spotify said on Thursday it had struck a multi-year license agreement with Merlin, a digital rights agency for the independent label sector.