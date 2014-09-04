Netflix clinches licensing deal with China's iQiyi.com
BEIJING Netflix is to introduce original content in China in a licensing deal with local video streaming service iQiyi.com, the U.S. company said on Tuesday.
SYDNEY Brambles Ltd (BXB.AX), the world's largest supplier of pallets, said on Friday it had signed a five-year agreement with Cathay Pacific Airways (0293.HK) to supply and manage containers and pallet accessories.
The agreement was signed through Bramble's Swiss unit CHEP Aerospace Solutions, which will acquire Cathay Pacific's fleet of 25,000 so-called unit load devices, convert the majority of their containers to modern units and supply a fleet of lightweight containers, it said.
Brambles, which owns and manages 300 million pallets, crates and containers in more than 50 countries, did not disclose the value of the deal.
Last month, it reported 5 percent growth in annual net profit after spinning off its data management business in December.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)
BEIJING Netflix is to introduce original content in China in a licensing deal with local video streaming service iQiyi.com, the U.S. company said on Tuesday.
HONG KONG HSBC Holdings Plc has been formally mandated as an adviser on the initial public offering of Saudi Arabia's national oil giant Aramco , expected to be the world's largest ever IPO, HSBC's chief executive said on Monday.