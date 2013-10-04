SAO PAULO Brazilian education company GAEC Educação SA and a shareholder will seek to raise as much as 626.3 million reais ($285 million) in an initial public offering to fund expansion in a highly competitive sector.

GAEC, which operates under the Anima Educação brand, will offer 21.1 million shares in a so-called primary offering - the mechanism by which a company obtains fresh capital from investors - according to a securities filing. It expects the IPO to price at 16.50 to 22 reais.

Shareholder BR Educacional Fundo de Investimento em Participações, a private equity fund vehicle led by financier and education sector tycoon Paulo Guedes, will sell up to 4.2 million shares in a so-called secondary offering.

The secondary offering is conditioned on the placement of an additional allotment of 4.1 million shares with investors. A secondary offering allows shareholders to cash in gains from their investment in the company being listed.

Anima, which operates three universities in the southeastern Brazilian cities of Belo Horizonte and Santos, is the second education company to announce a debut in Brazil's stock market this week.

Ser Educacional SA on Tuesday disclosed a plan to raise 977 million reais through a share offering. IPOs have become a feasible fundraising option for college operators, language schools and learning systems providers as merger and acquisition activity has heated up over the past two years.

Brazil's $11 billion-a-year education industry has grown at a double-digit rate in recent years as a tight job market has demanded a skilled labor force with better technical knowledge, stronger analytical abilities and proficiency in foreign languages.

Itaú BBA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L) were hired to manage the Anima IPO. Itaú BBA is a unit of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA), Brazil's largest bank by market value. Bank of America Merrill Lynch is a unit of Bank of America Corp (BAC.N).

Shares of Anima are expected to begin trading October 28 in the São Paulo Stock Exchange under the symbol "ANIM3."

