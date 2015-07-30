SAO PAULO Brazil's state-controlled banks are joining a growing group of companies and sectors slashing their payrolls, the latest sign that the outlook for Latin America's largest economy is rapidly deteriorating.

In a striking reversal of years of aggressive hiring and expansion into segments dominated by their private-sector peers, state lenders are stepping up voluntary retirement programs for long-serving staff or closing empty positions, executives and union leaders said.

Increased layoffs in a sector that was recently one of Brazil's most dynamic underscore a broader downturn in the nation's labor market, where the jobless rate has climbed faster than expected. State banks are grappling with slumping demand for credit and scarcer funding from the government, which is struggling to contain a swelling budget deficit.

The nation's unemployment rate rose to 6.7 percent in May from 4.3 percent in December, statistics agency IBGE said last month. The souring of Brazil's job market marks an end to a decade of cumulative gains in employment, wages and social security coverage for millions of Brazilians.

State lenders added more employees during the onset of the 2008-2009 global financial crisis after the government ordered them to offer more credit at cheaper costs. For instance, Caixa Economica Federal's [CEF.UL] payroll grew 30 percent since 2008 as the mortgage lender saw its market share grow by one-third during that period.

Both Caixa and Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA), the nation's largest lender by assets, recently launched early retirement incentive plans that could trim their payroll by 8,500 people. State-run Banco do Estado de Rio Grande do Sul SA (BRSR6.SA) and Banco do Brasilia SA are following suit.

"The focus is shifting towards expense controls as revenue has become harder to generate" in the current downturn, a source familiar with Banco do Brasil's payroll-reduction plans told Reuters.

After years of budget profligacy, the government is now asking state banks to rein in some of their prior largess and implement thriftier management practices. About 101,000 people work at Caixa, while Banco do Brasil had about 112,600 employees as of March.

Unions are planning demonstrations in coming months to prevent more dismissals. Contraf-CUT, a labor confederation representing financial industry workers, will stage nationwide protests to repudiate Caixa's dismissals, senior union official Fabiana Uehara said.

Caixa said that reworking the size of its payroll forms part of its strategy and budget. Banco de Brasilia, known as BRB, said cost-cutting programs like this help "the bank to stay competitive."

