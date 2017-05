Brazil's new Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa looks on during his inauguration ceremony at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA Brazilian Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Friday he will do his part to bring inflation back down to the official target by rebalancing the fiscal accounts and raising productivity.

Brazil's inflation rate closed 2015 at the highest level in more than 12 years, above 10 percent, overshooting the government's target by a wide margin.

(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Andrew Hay)