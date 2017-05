BRASILIA Brazil's federal government, struggling to cut record expenditures in wages and retirement benefits, plans to slash 4,307 jobs at ministries and state entities, according to a statement released on Friday.

The decision includes transforming 10,462 jobs traditionally held by political appointees into permanent positions that could only be filled by career civil servants, the statement added.

