ChemChina's Syngenta says aims to become top three seeds maker
BASEL Switzerland's Syngenta , the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, said it would pursue deals to become the third-biggest player in the seeds industry.
SAO PAULO The Brazilian unit of U.S. food processor Cargill [CARG.UL] agreed to sell a fruit processing plant located in the Sao Paulo state to German food ingredients maker Doehler, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Monday.
(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)
BASEL Switzerland's Syngenta , the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, said it would pursue deals to become the third-biggest player in the seeds industry.
TOKYO Western Digital Corp and U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP have resubmitted an offer for Toshiba Corp's flash memory chip unit, in an eleventh hour effort to prevent the conglomerate signing a deal with its preferred bidder.