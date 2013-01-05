Objects that were found wrapped around the body of a cat with tape is seen at a prison in Arapiraca January 5, 2013. A cat carrying a saw and a mobile phone was 'detained' as it entered a prison gate in northeast Brazil, Brazilian media reported on Saturday. Prison guards were surprised when they saw a white cat crossing the main gate of the prison, its body wrapped with tape. A closer look showed the feline also carried drills, an earphone, a memory card, batteries and a phone charger. REUTERS/Superintendent General of Prison Administration/Handout

A prison guard holds a cat that has objects wrapped around his body with tape at a prison in Arapiraca in this handout photo obtained by Reuters on January 5, 2013. A cat carrying a saw and a mobile phone was 'detained' as it entered a prison gate in northeast Brazil, Brazilian media reported on Saturday. Prison guards were surprised when they saw a white cat crossing the main gate of the prison, its body wrapped with tape. A closer look showed the feline also carried drills, an earphone, a memory card, batteries and a phone charger. REUTERS/Superintendent General of Prison Administration shows /Handout

RIO DE JANEIRO A cat carrying a saw and a mobile phone was "detained" as it entered a prison gate in northeast Brazil, Brazilian media reported on Saturday.

Prison guards were surprised when they saw a white cat crossing the main gate of the prison, its body wrapped with tape. A closer look showed the feline also carried drills, an earphone, a memory card, batteries and a phone charger.

All 263 detainees in the prison of Arapiraca, a city of 215,000 people in the state of Alagoas, are considered suspect in the plot, which is being investigated by local police.

"It's tough to find out who's responsible for the action as the cat doesn't speak," a prison spokesperson told local paper Estado de S.Paulo.

The cat was taken to an animal disease center to receive medical care.

The incident took place on New Year's day but was first reported by national media on Saturday.

(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Vicki Allen)