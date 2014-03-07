Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
SÃO PAULO Brazil's Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, or Cemig (CMIG4.SA), said it had teamed up with a Colombian partner to bid for Colombia's third-biggest power generator, Isagen SA ISG.CN.
In a statement, Cemig said it had formed a consortium with Empresas Públicas de Medellín EMPPM.UL, another Colombian company, to make a bid for Isagen.
The move is part of efforts by Cemig, Brazil's second-largest power utility, to expand in fast-growing markets and industry segments. Colombia's government has been seeking buyers for its 56.7 percent stake in Isagen.
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.