SAO PAULO Brazil raised its benchmark interest rate to 10 percent from 9.5 percent on Wednesday as expected, lifting borrowing costs back to double-digit territory to battle high inflation in Latin America's largest economy.

The following is the text of the statement issued by the bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom:

"Continuing the adjustment of the benchmark interest rate, begun at the April 2013 meeting, Copom decided unanimously to raise the Selic rate to 10.00 percent per annum, without bias.

"The following members of the committee voted for this decision: Alexandre Antonio Tombini (President), Aldo Luiz Mendes, Altamir Lopes, Anthero de Moraes Meirelles, Carlos Hamilton Vasconcelos Araujo, Luiz Awazu Pereira da Silva, Luiz Edson Feltrim and Sidnei Correa Marques."

(Writing by Brad Haynes; editing by Andrew Hay)