TPG Growth to acquire medical staffing firm Medical Solutions
TPG Growth, the growth capital arm of U.S. private equity firm TPG Global, has agreed to acquire Medical Solutions, a U.S. medical staffing company, the companies said on Monday.
SAO PAULO Brazilian state-controlled lender Caixa Econômica Federal is considering the purchase of some pools of loans from investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA (BBTG11.SA), a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.
The source, who requested anonymity to speak freely about the matter, did not disclose the type of loans or a potential size of the transaction.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)
TPG Growth, the growth capital arm of U.S. private equity firm TPG Global, has agreed to acquire Medical Solutions, a U.S. medical staffing company, the companies said on Monday.
FRANKFURT Bayer has agreed to sell its Liberty herbicide and LibertyLink-branded seeds businesses to win antitrust approval for its acquisition of Monsanto , it said on Monday.